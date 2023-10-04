Dubai: On September 4, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram, to share glimpses of his family holiday in Mauritius.
He shared a carousel of photographs with the caption, "Thank you #Mauritius for a very good time."
While the first photo in the Dubai Crown Prince’s post shows him spending time with his son, Mohammed, two following photographs show Sheikh Hamdan after a trek.
He also shared some pictures from the trip on his Instagram Stories.
One of the pictures shows Pieter Both, sometimes referred to as Peter Botte Mountain, the second highest mountain of Mauritius, at 820 metres.
On October 3, @faz3 had shared pictures from a fishing trip with his friends and family.
Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3 and has over 15 million followers, often shares photos of family holidays on the media sharing app.
In August, he had posted pictures of his family visit to Yorkshire, London.