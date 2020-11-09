Sharjah: The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation, has announced the allocation of Dh753,000 to implement two projects that provide emergency assistance and shelter to more than 8,000 people impacted by the floods in Sudan.
The first project, worth Dh367,000 will be implemented in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WPF) over a three-month period. Under this project, essential food packages will be provided to more than 7,000 displaced people who had to flee homes as waters rose across various states in Sudan.
The second project, worth Dh386,000, is the outcome of a collaboration with The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). It aims to provide urgent and targeted humanitarian assistance to 1,398 internally displaced Sudanese households in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. By providing shelter and other emergency assistance, this project will help build the capacity of the local community and increase their resilience to the disaster.
Urgent help needed
Speaking about TBHF’s relief program for flood victims, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, noted that the flood and rains destroyed homes across Sudan forcing thousands to take refuge in temporary camps and schools. More than an estimated 10,000 internally displaced people are in need of urgent, life-saving assistance, Al Hammadi says. “The dire situation, across 17 of the 18 states in Sudan, requires immediate intervention to support government and community efforts to help those affected by the devastating floods — the worst in nearly a century,” she added.
Al Hammadi said, “The two projects form part of the sustainable humanitarian endeavours of TBHF and stem from the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF, to support those affected by disasters and alleviate their suffering to usher in stable, sustainable community life for all.”
According to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the government body responsible for regulations relating to humanitarian work in the country, more than 650,000 people are reported to have been affected by the recent floods in 17 Sudanese states. The HAC reported extensive damage to infrastructure and said that an estimate of 35,000 internally displaced people, locals and refugees are in need of urgent aid.