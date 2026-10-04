Sharjah housing gets 1,100 new family homes

Dh3.5b development offers homes as new residential communities expand across the emirate
Sharjah: Families looking for larger homes in Sharjah are set to have more housing options as a major new residential community takes shape, bringing around 1,100 villas and town houses to the emirate.
The Dh3.5 billion Al Tay Hills development, spread across more than six million square feet, will include town houses, twin villas, stand-alone villas and larger mansions, with homes ranging mainly from three to six bedrooms.
The latest milestone in the project is the completion of its show villas, giving prospective homeowners their first opportunity to see the layouts, living spaces and finishes planned for the community.
The development comes as Sharjah continues to expand its residential offering, particularly communities designed around larger homes, outdoor spaces and family living.
For prospective residents, one of the main features is the variety of housing types. Homes have been designed with spacious interiors, natural light and outdoor areas, while layouts aim to provide families with greater flexibility and privacy.
The project’s show villas feature contemporary architecture, open living areas and connections between indoor spaces and gardens. Developers say the different configurations are intended to accommodate households with varying space requirements, from families seeking three-bedroom town houses to those looking for larger stand-alone homes.
Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels & Resorts, said the completion of the show villas would allow prospective buyers to see the homes rather than rely solely on plans and renderings.
“The completion of the show villas marks an important milestone in the development of Al Tay Hills, allowing customers and investors to experience first-hand the level of quality and detail the project was designed to deliver,” he said.
“Our vision goes beyond developing luxury residential units to building an integrated community that offers families an exceptional living experience, benefiting from the project’s prime location and the attractive environment that the Emirate of Sharjah provides for living and investment.”
Location is another factor likely to appeal to residents who need to travel regularly between Sharjah and Dubai.
Al Tay Hills is located close to Emirates Road, providing connections to both emirates and several major destinations.
The location could particularly appeal to families who want to live in Sharjah while maintaining access to workplaces, schools and other destinations across the wider Dubai-Sharjah corridor.
The community has also been designed around the idea that the residential experience should extend beyond individual homes.
One of its central features is a landscaped internal route called the “Street of Dreams”, which connects different parts of the development and leads residents towards their homes.
Rather than treating roads purely as access routes, the concept is intended to make the journey through the neighbourhood part of the community experience, gradually moving residents from the main entrance into quieter residential areas.
The emphasis on streets, gardens, outdoor areas and privacy reflects a broader shift towards master-planned residential communities where families are looking not only at the size of their homes but also at the environment immediately outside them.