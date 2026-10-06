Travelling soon? Ring’s indoor camera can help you check what’s happening at home

Leaving home for a trip often creates one simple problem: you cannot easily see what is happening inside once the door closes. Ring’s Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) offers a relatively uncomplicated answer, giving you a live 1080p view, motion notifications and two-way communication through the Ring app. It makes most sense as a compact way to check a room, an apartment or a pet while you are away, rather than as a replacement for a larger home-security system. Its physical privacy cover is also useful when you return and no longer want the camera watching the room.

Key facts

Best for: Remote checks on apartments, rooms and pets while away Bottom line: A small plug-in camera that keeps remote monitoring straightforward, although recorded video requires a Ring Protect subscription.

What you get

One of the second-generation model's more practical additions is its manual privacy cover. Swivelling the cover over the lens physically turns off both the camera and microphone. Move it aside and they become active again. The Ring app can show the camera's current status if you cannot remember how you left it.

The camera covers a 143-degree diagonal field of view, with 115 degrees horizontally and 59 degrees vertically. Two-way audio includes noise cancellation, allowing you to hear what is happening and speak through the camera using the Ring app.

Video resolution is 1080p HD, with Live View and night vision. Ring's UAE site specifically lists colour night vision, along with motion alerts and two-way talk. The camera connects over 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and requires a nearby power outlet, so there is no battery to recharge. Ring estimates installation at five to 10 minutes.

The second-generation Indoor Camera is a compact, mains-powered model designed exclusively for indoor use. Ring lists its dimensions at approximately 4.9cm by 4.9cm by 9.6cm including the stand, making it small enough for a shelf, cabinet or other relatively discreet position. An adjustable mount gives you some freedom to set the viewing angle, and installation hardware is included if you prefer a fixed position.

How it performs

For travel, the useful part is less about specifications and more about what happens after you leave home. Motion detection can send an alert to your phone, while Live View lets you open the Ring app and see the room in real time. That could mean checking whether a pet is in its usual spot, looking at an apartment after being away for several days or simply confirming that nothing obvious has changed.

TechRadar found setup quick and described Live View as reliable with little lag during its testing. The publication also found the two-way audio sufficiently clear for conversation. Its assessment of the 1080p picture was more measured. However, 1080p is primarily about getting a recognisable overview of a room more than capturing very fine detail at long distances.

Colour night vision adds another option when a room is dim, although available light will affect what the camera can show. In a UAE apartment, positioning deserves some thought. A camera aimed across a living room or entrance area can provide a useful overview, while placing it directly beside a bright window may make the scene harder to balance. The plug-in design also means the best viewing position needs to be within reach of an outlet.

Alexa compatibility can be useful in a home that already has compatible Echo devices. Ring states that its cameras can connect with Alexa, while the Indoor Cam's technical documentation specifically lists Works With Alexa support.