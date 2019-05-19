Khoula Al Mujaini Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will be hosting the first Emirati Book Fair from May 26 to 28 to mark May 26 as Emirati Writer’s Day.

The cultural event has been conceptualised in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The three-day event will also be part of Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 celebrations. It will be held at the SBA headquarters, and see participation of 22 Emirati publishing houses and several renowned Emirati authors and intellectuals. It will be open to the public from 9.30pm to 12.30am.

By organising this annual fair, SBA seeks to promote local content including books, novels, historical titles, and other publications.

Thousands of books written by Emirati authors will be on display at the event. The fair will host Emirates Publishers Association’s initiative, the Manassah platform, which will showcase more than 1,000 titles by 13 publishers.

The event will bring together visitors in seminars and discussion panels that will host many creative and talented Emirati authors.

SBA chairman Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri said: “The exhibition is a great opportunity for Emirati writers to share their work and experiences with publishers and the general public. It will be a vibrant three-day platform to reflect on and celebrate our literary talents; our history, culture and heritage. It will also offer key networking opportunities to both authors and publishers, and offer them a chance to share expertise and benefit from each other’s experiences.”

Khoula Al Mujaini, director of fairs and festivals at SBA, said: “We are dedicated to supporting Emirati authors, and offering them with a platform to showcase their work and creativity is the mainstay of our efforts. This exhibition furthers our strategy to nurture Emirati writers and intellectuals, and highlight their achievements to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s book lovers.”

She added: “The exhibition will showcase different creative genres by Emirati writers and intellectuals. It is a promising event to learn about novels, poetry, and prose, shining a spotlight on the authentic culture of the UAE, and introduces visitors to the creative Emiratis behind these works that are being celebrated on the occasion of Emirati Writer’s Day.”