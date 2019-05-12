Visitors have been trickling in like a steady stream to sipping on their first cup of gahwa. Image Credit: Supplied

Turin: The Sharjah pavilion in the heart of Turin International Book Fair (TIBF) 2019 has continued to attract huge Italian crowds, who are pouring in to have their first taste of Emirati culture and hospitality.

As part of their efforts to share Sharjah’s and UAE’s authentic heritage with people around the world, an ensemble of cultural entities from Sharjah, including Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Sharjah Department of Culture, Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, and others, are presenting a vibrant selection of customary practices that define the nation.

Enticed by the sweet aromas released by Oudh-infused bakhour burners, visitors, curious to know about all the interesting things on display, have been trickling in like a steady stream to sipping on their first cup of gahwa (Arabic coffee) and sink their teeth into freshly-made khanfaroush (fried saffron and cardamom cakes drizzled with honey), or the delicate bethith (date and pistachio truffles).

Young girls and women are also walking around with their palms intricately decorated with henna art, while people are excitedly waiting in long queues, to have a chance to see how their names are interpreted by the beautiful letters of traditional Arabic calligraphy.

“I am here to have my name written in Arabic calligraphy letters because the style seems very delicate and romantic to me,” said a young visitor queued up to take home her special souvenir created by Emirati calligrapher, Khalid Al Jallaf.

Jallaf is communicating Sharjah’s cultural message to the Italian and European communities through the execution of traditional forms of Thuluth, Diwani and Naskh — all showcasing the beauty of Arabic letter designing and calligraphy’s ink-on-paper handwriting techniques. The artists is also offering visitors detailed presentations on the history of the different scripts of Arabic calligraphy, their unique characteristics, and artistic schools they emerged in.

A visitor tries out a UAE national dress. Italy offered a taste of the UAE’s Rich Heritage at Turin International Book Fair 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Visitors are engaging with Emirati craftswomen from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage who are offering farrokhah-making (a straight plait of thread fixed to a kandora as a symbol of respect) and traditional doll-making lessons using scraps of fabric, cotton ropes and other recyclable materials.