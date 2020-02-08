Number came down to 62 last year from 83 in 2018

Speeding, sudden change of lanes and lack of attention while driving top the causes of fatal traffic accidents in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Road deaths in Sharjah dropped to 62 in 2019, compared to 83 in 2018.

The police said traffic awareness campaigns in the emirate led to a reduction in number of deaths.

Speeding, sudden change of lanes and lack of attention while driving topped the causes of fatal traffic accidents.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Head of Traffic and Patrol Department at the Sharjah Police, said by analysing statistics and reports relating to road accidents, police were able to identify the causes of road deaths and come up with appropriate solutions to minimise them.

He said the police also implemented programmes to raise traffic safety awareness in the community.