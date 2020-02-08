Sharjah: Road deaths in Sharjah dropped to 62 in 2019, compared to 83 in 2018.
The police said traffic awareness campaigns in the emirate led to a reduction in number of deaths.
Speeding, sudden change of lanes and lack of attention while driving topped the causes of fatal traffic accidents.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Head of Traffic and Patrol Department at the Sharjah Police, said by analysing statistics and reports relating to road accidents, police were able to identify the causes of road deaths and come up with appropriate solutions to minimise them.
He said the police also implemented programmes to raise traffic safety awareness in the community.
Police patrols have been increased on roads, especially in those areas which witnessed the most number of fatal accidents, Authorities also intensified awareness campaigns in areas around schools, colleges and universities. Fixed and mobile radars were also installed on the roads for increased safety.