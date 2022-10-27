Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to implement water diversions to protect Al Luluiya and Al Zubarah beaches in Khorfakkan from erosion caused by water flow in valleys in the future.
New road
Sheikh Sultan also ordered SRTA to build a road extending from the entrance of Al Zubarah through the heritage area to Al Zubarah Beach. His Highness’s directives were announced by SRTA Chairman Yousef Khamis Al-Othmani, during the “Direct Line” programme broadcast by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.