Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued directives for the launch of the “Sultan Al Qasimi Emiratisation Project”, which aims to provide Emirati jobseekers with appropriate job opportunities in the private sector.

Speaking with the Direct Line programme aired on Sharjah Television and Radio, Dr Mansour Mohammed Bin Nassar, Legal Counsel and Director General of the Legal department at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office, said Dr Sheikh Sultan has ordered the launch of the Emiratisation project to help Emirati jobseekers find jobs in the private sector.

He said the project offers many advantages, the most important of which is that the Emirati employees will be under the umbrella and protection of the Sharjah government.

Under this scheme, Emiratis employed in the private sector will receive the same salary government employees receive, and get the same job level.

Bin Nassar said the Sharjah government will bear the costs and expenses of salary differences between the private and government sector.