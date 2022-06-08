Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree on establishing University of Khorfakkan.
The Emiri Decree No. (40) of 2022 stipulates that an Arab non-profit academic scientific institution in Sharjah, called University of Khorfakkan shall be established under this decree and shall have the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and its competencies.
University of Khorfakkan will operate with financial and administrative independence.
According to the decree, University of Khorfakkan will be headed by Ruler of Sharjah, and a law will be issued to organise the University, its faculties, departments and all its affairs, according to a statement from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.