High Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah officially inaugurates Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre at the University Hospital Sharjah on Monday.

Since its soft launch in November 2018, Himchan-UHS Spine & Joint Centre with its very spacious physiotherapy and rehabilitation facility has become the central hub for Spine & Joint treatments for the UAE and neighbouring countries. In addition, its world-class medical facilities has also provided continuous specialist care for both inpatient and outpatients alike.

International partnership

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of the UHS’ Board of Trustees and Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority said:“We have been involved in strengthening international partnerships that has helped attract renowned doctors and services from across the globe, including best practices from South Korea.”

“This will positively reflect on our efforts to provide international expertise, using leading medical technologies,” he added.

Al Mahyan added: “Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre has helped to reinforce our position to improve care and treatment for all our patients across varied segments while enhancing the medical standards in the United Arab Emirates to a higher level.”

The official inaugural launch of Himchan-UHS Spine and Joint Centre was attended by UHS and Korean delegates including: Dr. AbdelAziz Saeed Al Mheiri- Vice Chairman of Board of Trustees UHS, Dr Ali Obaid Al Ali - UHS CEO, Dr Su Chan Lee, President-Himchan Hospital and Dr Hye Young Park, Chairman-Sangwon Medical Foundation.

229 surgeries since soft opening

From the day it opened its doors to as recent as November 2018, the expert team at Himchan-UHS has treated more than 8708 outpatients, performing a total of 229 surgeries and over 1590 minor surgical procedures including injections.

A team of physiotherapists also provides world-class care for post-surgeries, like managing shoulder pain, neck pain, back pain, and hips and knee pain.