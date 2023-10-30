4ac8019d-761d-4dc1-8d65-3aacd29724e0-1698645554207
During his meeting with Arabic students and faculty from Krakow's Jagiellonian University, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA), emphasised the significance of the Arabic language, delving into its history, linguistic richness, and aesthetic qualities. Image Credit: Supplied | Sharjah Government Media Bureau
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA), welcomed a group of Arabic students from Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

At the start of their meeting, His Highness extended a warm welcome to the Polish delegation.

He expressed his pleasure in observing the eagerness of these Polish students to learn and improve their Arabic language skills during their visit to Sharjah, where they can take advantage of educational programmes offered by the Arab Language Academy and other cultural and academic institutions in Sharjah.

Throughout the meeting, His Highness emphasised the significance of the Arabic language, delving into its history, linguistic richness, and aesthetic qualities.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the Supreme President of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA) stressed the importance of preserving and promoting the Arabic language in all regions, underscoring the need for its support in teaching, documentation, and active use in various contexts and events. Image Credit: Supplied | Sharjah Government Media Bureau

His Highness noted that the discussions held at the Academy’s Council, which brings together intellectuals, writers, and experts, cover a wide range of cultural, scientific, and historical topics.

The Arabic language is a key focus in these discussions, with the aim of preserving and protecting its heritage. These conversations also lead to the development of initiatives and programmes to uphold the language.

The Polish delegation expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and generous support from His Highness, which allows them to benefit from the Arabic language teaching programmes available in Sharjah.

The delegation also praised Sharjah for its outstanding universities, institutions, programmes, and activities that encompass various cultural, social, and tourism-related fields.

They acknowledged the efforts made by His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, in promoting knowledge and culture.

To conclude the meeting, His Highness received a number of commemorative gifts from the Polish delegation.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), and Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary-General of the Arabic Language Academy (ALA).

