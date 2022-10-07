His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah
Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to open a specialised university hospital in Al Madam area to serve the Central Region.

This directive was announced by Dr. Abdulaziz Saeed Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, during a call to the “Direct Line” programme via the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. Dr Al Muhairi added the hospital would include a number of specialities, and would consist of a basement, a ground floor and two floors that can be expanded. It will also include 49 beds, 8 beds for emergency and 8 others for dialysis.