Dubai: A delegation from Sharjah Public Library (SPL), a subsidiary of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), visited five major libraries in Singapore this week as part of a four-day tour. The tour marked SPL’s participation in a benchmarking study of the public libraries in the island state. The programme gave the team an opportunity to observe the best practices of industry leaders in the field of library science, and identify any shortcomings in its present system and address them to further enhance its services and offerings.