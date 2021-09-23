Sharjah Police will deploy drones to monitor violations during camping in the desert this winter. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Police will deploy drones to monitor violations during camping in the desert and to broadcast safety awareness messages as part of new plans to bolster patrols in desert areas with the onset of winter.

Every winter sees residents and visitors head to the desert to enjoy the cooler weather and nature, including camping and off-road rides. Sharjah Police General Command has affirmed plans to closely patrol the desert areas for people’s safety, including the use of drones.

Police said they have dedicated patrols, which are connected to an integrated system, covering desert areas. This also aims to reduce the unsafe behaviour of some drivers of vehicles and motorcycles, which can cause accidents.

Reducing accidents

The measures are in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the environment and provide a peaceful and safe atmosphere for visitors of desert camping sites. Police said that in order to limit the accidents that could cause loss of lives and property, the patrols would impound vehicles and fine people found violating the rules.

Key meeting

Police urged all those visiting desert areas to adhere to all safety procedures, with the aim of protecting lives and preserving their properties. Colonel Ahmad Jassim Al Zaabi, Director of the Central Region Police Department at Sharjah Police General Command, recently chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the winter season, in the presence of representatives from the Special Tasks Department, Traffic and Patrols Department, Operations Department, Media and Public Relations Department, and a number of directors of other centres and heads of departments.

Keeping watch from the sky and ground

The latest meeting also reviewed the agenda and recommendations of a previous briefing, and discussed the readiness of the Central Region Police Department, in cooperation with a number of departments, to welcome the winter season by providing all security measures in the desert areas. The plans include intensifying patrols at entrances and exits to desert areas, boosting the security presence and using drones to monitor violations and broadcast awareness messages.