UAE Desert
Police say carrying communication devices and first aid kits a must in desert areas Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Sharjah: Sharjah Police came to the rescue of two Emirati men whose vehicle got stuck in the desert in the Maliha area yesterday.

According to Lt Colonel Rashid Bin Sandl, Director of Rescue Department at Sharjah Police, the police were alerted about two men trapped in the desert when their car got stuck in the sand and they were unable to set it free.

He said there was a glitch in the car’s transmission.

Rescue teams went to the area, located the two Emiratis and rescued them.

Police urged the public to call 999 in case of an emergency.

They also said motorists should carry first aid kits and communication devices when venturing out to remote areas.