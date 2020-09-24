Sharjah: Sharjah Police came to the rescue of two Emirati men whose vehicle got stuck in the desert in the Maliha area yesterday.
According to Lt Colonel Rashid Bin Sandl, Director of Rescue Department at Sharjah Police, the police were alerted about two men trapped in the desert when their car got stuck in the sand and they were unable to set it free.
See more
- IPL in UAE: Mumbai Indians prepare for Abu Dhabi opener against Chennai Super Kings
- IPL in UAE: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore relax from pool side to pool table
- More COVID-19 rapid screening centres opened with Dhs50 per test
- COVID-19: Beards and masks, do they really go together? UAE Expats speak
He said there was a glitch in the car’s transmission.
Rescue teams went to the area, located the two Emiratis and rescued them.
Police urged the public to call 999 in case of an emergency.
They also said motorists should carry first aid kits and communication devices when venturing out to remote areas.