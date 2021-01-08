The campaign provides educational lectures targeting school students and community members through visual communications, as well as awareness of driving on police accounts on social media platforms. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Traffic and Patrols Department of the Sharjah Police General Command launched an electronic traffic campaign titled “Our goal is your safety”. It aims to enhance traffic safety by reminding drivers and road users to follow general traffic instructions and to reduce accidents. The campaign will continue until the end of this month,

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of the media and traffic awareness branch at Sharjah Police, said, “The launch of the campaign came in conjunction with the start of the second semester, the return of students to their schools, and the beginning of the new year in which Sharjah Police will launch 12 traffic campaigns, all aiming to achieve traffic safety.” He explained that awareness of community members, whether they are vehicle drivers or pedestrians, is important to the success of the campaign, as they are partners in achieving safety. They need to be reminded of the need to adhere to all traffic laws and guidelines that enhance their safety and security.

The campaign is being carried out electronically. It provides educational lectures targeting school students and community members through visual communications, as well as awareness of driving on police accounts on social media platforms in three languages — Arabic, English, and Urdu — in order to remind them of the correct procedures that must be adhered to when driving their vehicles or crossing the road to ensure their safety.

Precautions to be followed

Capt. Al Shaiba urged drivers of the need to take into account the condition of the road and not to be distracted by others while driving, and use seat belt in addition to adhering to the speed limit on the road, not using the phone while driving, in addition to the need of pedestrians to cross the road at designated places.