Sharjah
Sharjah Police have launched bicycle patrols in Khor Fakkan to cut response times.
The patrols, introduced on Tuesday, will cover the beach area of the City.
Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Sharjah Police Deputy Commander-in-Chief, said the patrols would enhance response times and ensure security in the community.
Officers on bicycles can often reach accidents and crime scenes faster than their colleagues in cars who have to deal with traffic, according to Brig. Bin Amer, who added that the bikes would provide the same service and assistance that police patrol cars offer.
Each patrol consists of one officer on bicycle, which is fitted with emergency lights as well as equipped with tools for communication with the police operation room.
Officers will wear special police uniforms and they are highly trained and well-equipped, said Brig. Bin Amer.
Sharjah Police are keen to provide the best practices and services to enhance security, safety and peace in the emirate, he added.
He said bicycle patrols would enhance presence of police in the field and help curb crime rates.
Lieutenant Colonel Walid Khamis Al Yamahi, head of the Khor Fakkan Comprehensive Police Station, said that this is the first bicycle patrol used by the Khor Fakkan police station to carry out its duties on the beaches of the city.
He said this will contribute to achieving the directives of the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, pointing out that bicycles can move on sand quickly and respond to any report in a shorter time than partol cars, to provide a quicker service.