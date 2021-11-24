Sharjah: The General Command of Sharjah Police, represented by Al Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality, launched a security campaign in areas within its jurisdiction to monitor unruly behaviour among two-wheeler riders. This initiative has been undertaken to ensure the safety of bike riders and other road users and is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer for all.
The campaign coincided with International Day of Road Accident Victims, which is observed on November 21 every year to reduce road accidents and fatalities.
Lieutenant-Colonel Mohammad Ali bin Haider, Acting Head of the Buhaira Comprehensive Police Station, stressed the importance of organising such security campaigns in order to check negative behaviour among a section of two-wheeler riders, including some on bicycles, who do not adhere to traffic safety rules and tend to ride recklessly, thereby endangering their lives as well as those of the other road users. Officials said the campaign will continue until the middle of next month.
Lt Col Bin Haider has advised bikers to use their vehicles only within the specified limits. He also urged them to follow all the prescribed personal safety measures, such as wearing of helmets, and adhere traffic rules.