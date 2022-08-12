Sharjah: Sharjah Police have honoured a man for his honesty after he handed over a wallet containing a large sum of cash as well as official documents.
Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Abdul Rahman bin Qasmol, Acting Director of Wasit Comprehensive Police Station, said Ziyad Rashid Midhan’s had demonstrated exemplary behaviour by turning in the lost wallet that was found.
Acknowledging his honesty was part of Sharjah Police’s policy to honour residents, visitors and others who play a positive role in society.
The official also thanked Midhan for his honesty in approaching the police station with the wallet so it could be returned to its owner.
Midhan expressed his gratitude to the Sharjah Police General Command for honouring him.