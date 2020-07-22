Sharjah: The Sharjah Police’s hotlines received a total of 810,283 calls during the first six months of this year.
Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations, said the force’s emergency number 999 received 655,702 calls during the period, while the non-emergency hotline 901 received 154,581 calls. Some of them were related to minor issues, he added.
The calls included criminal reports, accident reports and general inquiries.
Sharjah Police personnel classified calls according to their importance and immediately transferred them to the relevant units for an appropriate response.
According to the rules, officers have to answer calls on 999 or 901 within three rings, which equals 10 seconds.
Personnel speak five languages — Arabic, English, Urdu, Persian and Russian.
Brigadier Al Naour urged the public not to use 999 for non-emergency matters as it could delay the response time.