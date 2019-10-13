Man was sleeping under the vehicle when the incident occurred

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of a Pakistani worker who was accidently crushed to death by a bulldozer driver in Sharjah.

The incident happened at a construction site in Maliha area of Sharjah last week when the victim was sleeping during his break.

Police say the victim, in his 30s, was taking a nap under the bulldozer and the driver, who didn’t notice him, ran over him.

The man, who suffered from severe bleeding in the brain and several fractures, died on the spot.

The incident was reported to the Police Central Region and the body taken to Al Dhaid Hospital.

Police are questioning company staff and eyewitnesse.