Sharjah: The Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority was invited as a special guest to a landmark event in the sphere of cultural, artistic and creative industries in the island nation of Mauritius.

On the first day of the inaugural Mauritius International Art Fair (MIAF), Manal Ataya addressed a crowd of over 200 attendees, and highlighted the similarity between the UAE and Mauritius in terms of how tourism is increasingly playing an integral role in building the economy. Ataya focused on culture as a great asset and a source of interest for tourists and residents alike.

“Sharing one’s culture with others widens human understanding and cultural dialogue which all lead to better social cohesion and harmony,” she said.