Scheme aims to reform offenders and help them adapt eventually to life outside prison

Sharjah Museums Authority brings museums to inmates. The move is part of the Authority’s social responsibility efforts. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Prisoners in Sharjah jails will have the chance to explore of culture and education as objects from diverse museums’ collections will be on display at the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

Organised by Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA), the show and several other online programmes targeting female and male inmates, are aimed at contributing to the reform of offenders and helping them adapt to life eventually outside prison.

The move is part of the Authority’s social responsibility efforts focused at raising the importance of culture and education among all segments of the society, including inmates.

Gaining insight

“Through Treasures of Sharjah Museums exhibition, we ensure the authority continues to provide accessibility and offer opportunities for the inmates to learn and gain insight to knowledge, and see the wealth of history, arts and culture of the region, as studies have shown that exposure to art and involvement in hands-on activities, help in the overall well-being and rehabilitation,” said Manal Ataya, Director General of SMA.

“I truly believe that our programmes, exhibition and workshops that we have offered inmates over the last two years help them build confidence and skills needed in their transition to a healthier, more independent life once released.”

The ‘Treasures of Sharjah Museums’ showcases a number of unique objects. Image Credit: Supplied

Ataya added that this show comes to strengthen an existing partnership between SMA and Sharjah Police following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 aimed at enhancing the integration of inmates into the society, by offering them opportunities to gain new experiences and knowledge needed for their rehabilitation.

Being the first exhibition dedicated for inmates this year, ‘Treasures of Sharjah Museums’ showcases a number of unique objects including those from the collections of Sharjah Archeology Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Calligraphy Museum and Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

Items on display

Items on display include a replica an ancient camel figurine, an incense burner, writing instruments including pens and papers, heritage costume and clothing, Arabian perfumes and cupping (Hejama) tools that were once used in holistic health therapy.