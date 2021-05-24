Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has seized two vehicles carrying a large amount of prohibited materials during periodic inspections. The 13 tons of seized materials were being stored in a bakery ahead of their sale.
Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Director General for Customer Service, said that the Sharjah Municipality has intensified its inspection campaigns to crack down on illegal activities. While one vehicle was carrying 7,201kg of prohibited materials, the second one was carrying 5,210kg. The owner of the two vehicles was about to store the illegal materials in a bakery before selling them.
The two vehicles have been seized and the seized materials destroyed in cooperation with the Sharjah Environment Company “Bee’ah”.
Al-Suwaidi praised the efforts of the inspection teams and their level of vigilance. The public have been urged to contact 993 to report any suspicious behaviour or activity.