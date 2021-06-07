The inspections were carried out in cooperation with Sharjah police and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality continued its inspection campaigns to evict bachelors and violators from the family areas in Sharjah City, in cooperation with Sharjah police and Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority.

This move comes in line with the directives of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Thabit Al Turaifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the civic authority’s inspections have resulted in the eviction of more than 16,500 violators and bachelors since the decision was issued. The inspection teams have taken the necessary legal and administrative measures against all kinds of illegal housing. He pointed out that the Sharjah Municipality has expanded the scope of these campaigns to include residential towers in several areas of the emirate.

Ruler's directives

Al Turaifi said the municipality continues to evacuate singles and violators from the areas designated for families in implementation of the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah to provide and create an ideal environment for these families. In this regard, the municipality, in cooperation with its strategic partners, has undertaken the immediate evacuation and cutting off services for housing units with violations, random electrical connections, and dwellings that are overcrowded with violators. This is especially critical in the light of the current circumstances that require commitment to preventive measures and procedures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Municipality on Monday responded to a complaint on the direct line programme, which was broadcast on Sharjah TV and Radio about the issue. On Monday, a man contacted the direct line programme and reported that number of violators and bachelors lived in his building.

Dealing with complaint

The municipality immediately formed a team to deal with the complaint in cooperation with the police and the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority. As many as 23 violators were evacuated and services were cut off from 13 apartments.