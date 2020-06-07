No date for the reopening of doors to the public has been announced yet

Mosque in Al Majaz waterfront in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Sharjah: The Sharjah Islamic Affairs Department (SIAD) is starting an intensified sterilisation operation at all mosques on Sunday as part of the precautionary measures being implemented across the country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The sterilisation operation comes as a step for reopening mosques, however, the date for reopening the mosques has not been announced.

Videos showing preparations and precautionary measures in full swing were screened on social media on Sunday, including sterilisation underway at Al Awabeen mosque and precautionary posters and safety instructions placed inside and outside of the mosque, and safety distance between worshippers placed on the carpet.

Masjid cleaner at a Masjid in Satwa, Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

The operation has been started to ensure the safety of worshippers when they come back after restrictions are eased.

No date for reopening the doors of mosques to the public has been announced yet by the Department of Islamic Affairs. However, guidelines for reopening mosques have started appearing outside Sharjah’s mosques.