Sharjah: Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the 11th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, which will take place from Feb. 9-20 across 10 sites in the emirate.

With its tagline ‘Echoes of the Future,’ the festival will feature dazzling light and music shows designed to shine a light — quite literally — on Sharjah’s main landmarks and prominent architectural features.

The colourful festival is the first and only of its kind in the region and has been running for the last ten years. It attracts thousands of visitors to various locations in Sharjah each year. The designs are inspired by local culture, stories and traditions.

The announcement was made during a press conference hosted by the authority on Wednesday evening at Al Hamriya Municipality in Sharjah, in the presence of Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA and a number of officials, department directors and employees of government institutions from the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Sharjah Light Festival is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and is an initiative of the emirate’s tourism sector to attract visitors. Aiming to support the course of development and progress in the emirate with artistic representations of its illustrious past, its dynamic present, and its bright future, the event has been curated to commence a new phase of post-pandemic tourism growth in Sharjah.

“Over the past decade, the Sharjah Light Festival has contributed to the consolidation of Sharjah’s name as a leading destination for premium events that attract all categories of visitors from around the world. Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority’s strategic partners from the public and private sectors are vital to the success of this event, with the contribution of government departments and commercial agencies instrumental in promoting the Emirate of Sharjah as an integrated tourism destination that offers its visitors distinguished activities that surpass their expectations,” said Al Midfa.

Hamriya Municipality in Sharjah lights up during the Sharjah Lights Festival press conference on Wednesday

The Sharjah Lights Festival will present 10 dazzling light shows in various locations across the emirate. This year’s festival sites include: Al Majaz Waterfront, University City Hall, the Holy Qur’an Academy, the Sharjah Mosque and Al Noor Mosque, the Hamriyah Municipality, Department of Town Planning and Survey (Kalba) and the Directorate of Human Resources Kalba, Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qassimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn and the Rafisah Dam in Khorfakkan. Additionally, the University City area will be host to a Food Trucks Zone, situated opposite University City Hall.

This year’s edition of the festival food truck area is host to over 30 outlets and expected to see the participation of a number of local businesses and families. The light shows are inspired by the traditional heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah and highlight scenes which reflect the stages of prosperity and development in the emirate in various fields, including education, arts, communication, environment, history, science and knowledge, and the ambitious future visions that are planned for the next fifty years.

The festival’s performances also highlight the concept of art in the world and its place in the future, and the role of culture and knowledge in overcoming the difficulties and challenges facing nations. The festival displays geometry, decorations, calligraphy, and patterns of Islamic arabesque inscriptions, in addition to celebrating ancient Islamic heritage that characterises most of the edifices and architectural buildings in Sharjah.

Daily light shows will run from 6pm until 11pm from Sunday to Wednesday, and 6pm to 12 midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Organisers say last edition attracted more than 1,250,000 visitors and this year more people are expected to enjoy Sharjah’s unique cultural and architectural heritage.

Parking will be avialble for visitors in cooperation with Sharjah Police, Sharjah Road and Transport Authority and Sharjah Municipality