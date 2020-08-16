The Sharjah International Film Festival (SIFF), has been postponed to October 2021. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Courtesy: FUNN

Sharjah: One of the most anticipated cultural events in Sharjah, the Sharjah International Film Festival (SIFF), has been postponed to October 2021. Promoters FUNN, dedicated to supporting media arts among children and the youth in the UAE, have attributed the rescheduling of the eighth edition of SIFF to the circumstances arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and in order to ensure the safety of visitors and participants.

Cinema for Children

Debuting in 2013, SIFF was the first film festival in the UAE and the Arab region to celebrate cinema for children and the youth. By showcasing the latest international creative works at SIFF, FUNN aims to nurture a future generation of artists and creative thinkers skilled in the latest trends and technologies of the film industry and stimulate their love for cinema by shining a light on the experiences and expertise of international directors and actors.

Safe environment

Announcing the decision to postpone the event, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and SIFF said: “While our mission is to stimulate and nurture the artistic capabilities of our young generations through SIFF and other events we organise, it is also our responsibility to provide a safe environment for our audiences and guests during this global crisis. We stand in solidarity with the victims of COVID-19 and those who are fighting the disease, and our primary consideration now is the safety and well-being of our audiences, global visitors, staff and the larger UAE community. Hence, we have decided to postpone the eighth edition of SIFF.