Sharjah: In celebration of ‘World Thinking Day’, which was on Friday, the Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) held a programme for girls from various nationalities and age groups to develop leadership and communication skills on Thursday at the SGG building.
World Thinking Day is celebrated annually on February 22 by all Girl Guides and scouts where they reflect and think about their ‘sisters’ around the world, and the importance of friendship and contribution to society.
During the programme, which aimed to boost girls’ confidence and self-esteem, participants were taught effective communication and leadership skills in order for them to bring positive change to their societies.
Shaikha Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Manager of Sharjah Girl Guides, said: “Each year, we celebrate ‘World Thinking Day’ with activities designed to nurture brownies, guides and senior guides to become a positive change within their communities and the world. This programme comes in line with our mission to teach the girl guides important skills that are necessary for them to blossom and become what they aspire to be.
“Since its inception, SGG has become a platform for girls to enhance and develop to their fullest potential, with the unwavering support of Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affair, and Patron of the Sharjah Girl Guides” she added.