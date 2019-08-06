For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Sharjah/ Fujairah: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 400 inmates of different nationalities from the punitive and reformative institutions in Sharjah, for good conduct considerations on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his humanitarian gesture towards the prisoners and hoped the pardon would prompt them to turn good citizens.

He added that the pardon comes within the framework of the Ruler’s keenness to provide the inmates a chance to start a new chapter in life, bring joy and stability to their families, and help reintegrate them into society.

Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has ordered the release of 73 prisoners from penal and correctional facilities in the emirate for good conduct considerations, ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The gesture will give the prisoners a chance to start a new chapter in their lives and bring happiness to their families.