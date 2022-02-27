Sharjah: Motorists can be fined Dh600 with six black points for wrong overtaking, Sharjah Police has said.
Also, a fine of Dh400 can be imposed on motorists not giving right of way to vehicles coming from the back or the left side of the road. The same amount can be levied from drivers of light vehicles not complying with lane discipline.
The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Sharjah Police General Command is reminding motorists about fines for such violations under the Federal Traffic Law, in a new traffic awareness campaign.
Held in conjunction with the Ministry of Interior’s campaign ‘Your Commitment to Your Safety’, the awareness drive is aimed at enhancing traffic awareness among motorists, and demonstrating the importance of adhering to the various traffic regulations that guarantee their safety, lives, and their properties.
Lieutenant Colonel Omar Bughanim, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the campaign “demonstrates the negative repercussions as a result of not following the traffic regulations and instructions that enhance road safety”.
He added that the police forces in the UAE are uniting their security efforts to maintain the safety and security of drivers and pedestrians.