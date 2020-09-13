The General Administration of Civil Defence has suspended a company that specialises in installing fire safety alarm systems over breach of the conditions of licence. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence has suspended a fire safety firm for intentionally turning off the fire alarm system in a residential building, a senior official told Gulf News.

The General Administration of Civil Defence has suspended a company that specialises in installing fire safety alarm systems over breach of the conditions of licence. The company had intentionally deactivated the fire alarm in a building owing to disputes with the building administration.

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that “protecting lives and property is the top priority of Civil Defence”. He added: “We will not tolerate those who put people’s lives in danger.”

Col Al Naqbi pointed out that according to laws and regulations and terms of licensing, a company providing fire alarm systems is required to periodically follow up on the performance of the safety systems and ensure their efficiency according to approved specifications. In case of any dispute with a building administration, the company should refer the matter to a competent court and not compromise with the safety of the building.

Strict measures against violations

Col Al Naqbi said: “Disputes in contracts should be refereed to the courts and no company has the right to stop the safety systems.” He stressed that strict measures will be taken in the event of repeated violations or noncompliance with laws and regulations or causing damages to a building. All companies must follow fire safety guidelines, check the efficiency of the alarm system periodically and send technical reports on the same to Civil Defence.