Sharjah: The Sharjah Charitable Society has unveiled its plans for Joud, the Ramadan campaign.

The details were announced during a press conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Sharjah on Thursday in the presence of Mohammed Bin Bayat, vice-chairman of the board of directors of the association and chairman of the High Committee for the Ramadan Campaign, and Sultan Bin Khadem, the executive director.

Bin Bayat said: “With the announcement of the launch of our Ramadan campaign, Joud, we are pleased to extend our gratitude to His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their support and sponsorship of charity projects.”

He said the Joud campaign was targeting to raise a total of Dh120 million.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director, revealed that allocations from the Joud campaign have been made for the implementation of projects throughout Ramadan.

One million iftar meals will be distributed inside and outside the country at a cost of Dh15 million, in addition to delivering food baskets to 25,000 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh3.2 million. Dh6 million have been allocated, to be distributed to 20,000 beneficiaries who are entitled to zakat. He said: “We aim to distribute 130,000 Zakat Al-fitr for 13,000 families at a cost of Dh2.6 million, and Eid clothings to 8,000 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh1.2 million.

The campaign includes several charitable initiatives and target families under Tafreej al-Karba and other initiatives.

Rent and electricity bills, tuition fees and hospital treatment in deserving cases will be covered at a cost of Dh12 million, he said, adding that the High Committee for the Ramadan Campaign, in coordination with the Department of External Projects, has launched a package of charitable projects in countries covered by the association

Small Hearts campaign

Five relief campaigns for the treatment of people with heart disease will also be launched through the ‘Small Hearts’ campaign at a cost of Dh2.4 million. Bin Khadem said as part of the campaign’s work, 50 homes will be built to accommodate the poor and orphans, while establishing integrated charitable villages at a cost of Dh8.7 million, in addition to digging 3,000 wells at a cost of Dh10.5 million. A total of 400 mosques at a cost of Dh25 million will also be built.

To combat blindness and low vision, 1,000 people with eye diseases will be provided with treatment at a cost of Dh500,000, in addition to establishing a number of schools and classrooms at a cost of Dh3.5 million in areas that lack these projects.

Bin Khadem said the committee was committed to implementing COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, throughout the campaign.