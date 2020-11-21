Sharjah: Badiri Education and Development Academy (Badiri) has rolled out its free November webinar series in partnership with leading educational and professional institutions in the UAE and abroad.
Badiri, the education and capacity building arm of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), has designed five virtual workshops with University of Sharjah (UoS), Sharjah Islamic Bank and the London-based The School of Life, which are being held through the month of November. Led by financial and educational experts and life skills coaches, the webinar series offers insights into entrepreneurship, investments and financial management, e-learning and emotional development.
On Tuesday, a workshop titled ‘Resilience’ by The School of Life will show how to develop a more helpful mind-set when experiencing change and loss and avoiding blaming ourselves. Participants will also learn to create a toolbox of resources to use when times get tough and consider what new strategies might be useful.
Badiri manager Dr Mona Al Ali said: “Following the success of our educational webinars, which offered a vibrant platform for collaborative learning in times of physical distancing, Badiri has decided to expand its offerings with more specialised opportunities for youth and women to continue on their journeys of professional and personal development. Through the month of November, our webinar participants are gaining knowledge in both traditional and non-traditional fields, and capitalising on unique opportunities to learn from the best in the fields of investment and finance, entrepreneurship, and objective decision making, among other key areas.”
Badiri’s November webinar series has already witnessed active participation in four workshops, from November 9 to 17, covering topics like career opportunities in entrepreneurship for students, delivered by Moza Al Khayyal, consultant with NAMA; the best ways students can approach e-learning and gain from it, delivered by Badiri Academy team in partnership with UoS; and a talk on objectivity and decision making targeting participants’ emotional development, delivered by The School of Life.
The fourth workshop in the series, titled ‘Investment and Financial Management: A Woman’s Necessary Forte’, was delivered in partnership with Sharjah Islamic Bank on November 17. It taught attendees the basics of investment, the difference between savings and investment, and how to read market trends, among other key financial topics.