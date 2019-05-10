The Central Bank of the UAE has issued two commemorative coins on the opening of Sharjah Mosque by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Designed and implemented by the Sharjah Islamic Bank, SIB, the first is a 9999 percent gold coin weighing 60g, with 60 mm diameter, on which main side the holy verse "The mosques of Allah are only to be maintained by those who believe in Allah and the Last Day" appears. The other is a 9999 percent silver coin weighing 60g, with 60 mm diameter inscribed with the holy verse "The mosques of Allah are only to be maintained by those who believe in Allah and the Last Day and establish prayer and give Zakah and do not fear except Allah, for it is expected that those will be of the [rightly] guided". Writing on both commemorative coins appear in Al Thuluth calligraphy. Image Credit:

Sharjah: The Central Bank of the UAE has issued two commemorative coins to mark the opening of Sharjah Mosque by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Designed and implemented by the Sharjah Islamic Bank, SIB, the first is a 99.99 per cent gold coin weighing 60g, of 60-mm diameter, on one side of which the holy verse “The mosques of Allah are only to be maintained by those who believe in Allah and the Last Day” appears.

The other is a 99.99 per cent silver coin weighing 60g, of 60-mm diameter inscribed with the holy verse “The mosques of Allah are only to be maintained by those who believe in Allah and the Last Day and establish prayer and give Zakah and do not fear except Allah, for it is expected that those will be of the [rightly] guided.”