Sharjah: The Sharjah Debt Settlement Committee (SDSC) has approved more than Dh76 million to settle the debts of 134 citizens, comprising the 23rd batch of beneficiaries.
The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide a stable and decent life for citizens.
Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court and head of the committee, said the committee approved the payment of the debts of 134 beneficiaries, including citizens convicted in financial cases and those who died before settling their debts. The committee approved a total amount of Dh76.75 million.
He indicated that the committee has approved more than Dh978.25 million so far since it was established, while the total number of beneficiaries reached has 1,961.