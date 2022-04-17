Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) on Sunday announced that the 13th edition of Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) will be a 12-day event starting on May 11.
Themed ‘Create Creativity’, the festival will run until May 22 at Expo Centre Sharjah.
A host of international writers and experts will lead diverse activities. Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, chairman of SBA, said: “SCRF provides the younger generations with a unique platform to pursue their passions, explore curiosities and acquire new knowledge. The international event reflects the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the directives of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and is focused on building creative and enlightened generations capable of leading their nation’s developmental journey and achieving its goals.”
Khoula Al Mujaini, general coordinator of SCRF, said: “This year, the festival has designed the theme ‘Create Creativity’ to provide a space for children to build their unique worlds without any limitations. The younger generations have immense energies that can help them rediscover themselves and build their realities through learning and innovation. SCRF provides the platform to achieve this by ensuring that a diversity of publishers participate in the festival and a bevy of creative and educational workshops and exhibitions are on offer to entertain them.”