Sharjah announces discounted healthcare services for employees and families

Pact between Sharjah Health Authority and Medcare to benefit multiple groups of residents
Sharjah: Sharjah Health Authority (SHA) has announced easier and affordable access to private healthcare for government employees in the emirate and their families after it entered into a new pact with Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.
The collaboration, which underscores a shared commitment to employee wellbeing, gives them greater flexibility and access to advanced private healthcare services.
"We are pleased to associate with Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres to bring the most advanced and premium healthcare facilities to the Sharjah government employees with additional benefits," said Dr Abdul Aziz Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of SHA.
"This partnership is in line with SHA's strategy to improve health benefits for their employees. We are committed to providing more benefits to our employees, especially the elderly, under the directive of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah," he added.
The agreement provides access to advanced medical services for senior government employees and their family members aged 65 and above, as well as People of Determination, reflecting a commitment to inclusive and accessible healthcare.
Tailored benefits are also available to priority community groups, including uninsured residents with disabilities, who can access the discounted services.
The suite of benefits aims to make quality medical care more accessible without requiring health insurance coverage.
Through discounted rates across a comprehensive range of medical services, the agreement prioritises assistance for elderly individuals, persons with disabilities and other community members who face obstacles in obtaining private healthcare.
The partnership also extends to Medcare's home healthcare services. These include doctor-on-call consultations, home physiotherapy, short-term nursing care, wound care and injections, as well as specialised IV therapy treatments delivered at home.
Beneficiaries can access these premium services at four of Medcare's Sharjah facilities: Medcare Hospital King Faisal Road, Medcare Hospital Shaikh Saqr Al Qasimi Street, Medcare Medical Centre Al Taawun and Medcare Medical Centre Al Zahia.
Together, the benefits aim to improve access to a broad spectrum of healthcare services while supporting the health and wellbeing of Sharjah government employees and their families.
Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said: "Sharjah has been an integral part of our group's journey in the UAE, and we are proud to deepen our partnership with the SHA through this MoU."
She added: "Together, we share a commitment to advancing healthcare standards and improving access to quality, patient-centred care for the Sharjah government employees through Medcare's trusted network of hospitals and clinics."
Dr Shanila Laiju, CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, said: "At Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres, we believe that meaningful partnerships are essential to building a stronger, more inclusive healthcare ecosystem. Our MoU with SHA reflects our shared commitment to enhancing access to quality healthcare, strengthening collaboration across the sector, and ensuring that the community benefits from patient centred, high-quality medical services."
She added: "We look forward to working together to support Sharjah's vision for a healthier community and continued excellence in healthcare."
SHA said the partnership reflects its dedication to fostering vigorous public-private cooperation, while the two entities said that by broadening availability of diverse medical services at reduced rates, they will work together to foster a more equitable and accessible healthcare environment for the emirate's population.