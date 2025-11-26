Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, FAI Air Ambulance forge pioneering air-to-ground emergency care partnership

A recent mission involved a young UAE resident American expat woman who had sustained severe injuries during a car accident while on vacation in Kyrgyzstan. Her doctors advised that she would not be able to endure the long flight back to the United States. After some urgent telephone calls, FAI swiftly secured her treatment in the UAE and flew her urgently to Dubai aboard a Challenger 604 aircraft, where she received excellent care at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital. She was discharged and able to walk out of the hospital six weeks later.