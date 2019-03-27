Delegates listen to speakers at a session titled ‘A Session with Media Ministers in the Arab World’ on the opening day of the Arab Media Forum in Dubai. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: The media has an important role in enhancing the region’s ability to deal with current challenges and developing new solutions to overcome problems that hinder its development, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in Dubai yesterday.

Addressing Arab media personalities at the 18th edition of the Arab Media Forum, organised by the Dubai Press Club, he expressed his appreciation for the media’s efforts and highlighted its role in helping the region deal with various changes that have taken place in the Arab world over the past few years.

Shaikh Mohammad said: “The media possesses the power of the word and utilises this power to make a positive impact on the community. Good words will grow and prosper. The media must maintain high levels of integrity and professionalism.”

His Highness also talked about the role of the media in combating hate speech and misleading ideologies that do not serve people but hamper their ability to enjoy a bright future.

“A balanced discourse, constructive ideas and openness are the real weapons that media should use to combat hate speech. The media is our main partner in protecting Arab youth and motivating their minds to go beyond mere personal interests.”

He also highlighted the rapid developments in technology brought by the onset of the fourth industrial revolution, and the need to use modern technologies like AI, blockchain, internet of Things and modern applications in Arab media. In addition to using modern technologies, Shaikh Mohammad also called on media organisations to develop human capital, which will continue to be the base for innovation and creativity.