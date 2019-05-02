His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the signing of two cooperation agreements between RegLab, and the Dubai Future Foundation and Dubai's Supreme Legislation Committee, to consolidate government efforts in creating an optimal environment for agile legislations. RegLab was represented at the signing ceremony by the Secretariat General of the UAE Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future. The agreements are part of efforts to create a safe environment for testing experimental regulations for future technologies. The initiative seeks to reinforce the UAE's position as a global testbed for cutting-edge technologies. The signing ceremony was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. Image Credit:

Dubai: To new cooperation agreements to create a safe environment for testing experimental regulations for future technologies were approved in Dubai on Thursday.

The cooperation between government entities will support the development of agile laws and regulations that can help evaluate the impact of modern technologies and assess risks arising from their unsafe application.

“RegLab combines federal and local efforts to introduce agile legislations that can help us keep pace with recent technological advancements. This initiative reflects the government’s efforts to improve the lives of individuals through modern technologies,” said Abdullah Bin Touq, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future.

RegLab’s agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation creates a framework for collaboration in designing and managing the RegLab website that will facilitate the process of submitting and reviewing applications.

The largest laboratory for agile legislation, RegLab seeks to anticipate and develop future laws governing the use and application of technology. RegLab aims to create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new legislations and enhance existing ones, regulate advanced technology products and applications and provide a secure legislative environment for encouraging investment in future sectors.