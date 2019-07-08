Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Monday met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as part of a three-day visit to India. Image Credit: Twittter

They discussed bilateral relations related to economy, investment, trade and energy, as well as ways to enhance them, and explored new avenues of cooperation.

Shaikh Abdullah and Jaishankar exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, in addition to other issues of common interest, particularly developments in Syria, Libya and Yemen.

They highlighted the importance of combating extremism and terrorism in all its manifestations.

Shaikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s keenness to strengthening its friendship and cooperation with India on the grounds of the distinguished and strategic relations binding the two countries.

The Indian minister welcomed Shaikh Abdullah’s visit and reaffirmed his country’s interest in cementing its ties of cooperation with the UAE in view of the support and keenness of the leaderships of the two nations.