Dubai: Seven people were severely injured in seven different accidents over the weekend, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic Police at Dubai Police Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan has said.
“The first accident occurred last Thursday on Dubai-Al Ain Road, in front Dubai Outlet Mall. Due to failing to keep a safe distance, a crash between a light vehicle and a truck caused severe injuries to the former’s driver, and he was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical assistance,” the official said. He noted that the vehicle was also heavily damaged.
Col. Bin Suwaidan said the second accident happened in the evening the same day on Hessa Road at Motor City crossroad when a motorcycle crashed into a truck stopped at a red light. “The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. On Friday morning, a black car ran over an Asian woman on Happiness Street. The accident left the victim seriously injured,” Col. bin Suwaidan added.
He said Friday morning also saw another accident on Awir Road in front of Dragon Mart. “The driver veered off the road and hit a cement barrier.”
Col. Bin Suwaidan said the motorcyclist ended up in a hospital with serious injuries.
“On Saturday morning, the sixth and seventh accidents were reported on Al Khail Road, toward Business Bay Crossing Bridge and Mina Jebel Ali Road. In both of these accidents, a light vehicle and a truck collided and left the drivers injured and their light vehicles damaged. The truck drivers sustained mild injuries,” Col. Bin Suwaidan added.
Col. bin Suwaidan urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and ride safely on the roads.