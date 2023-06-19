Seoul: A panel discussion titled ‘Emirates and Korea: Between Journalism and Creativity’ was held as part of Sharjah’s Guest of Honour programme at the 65th Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF),

The session was moderated by Korean critic Mihyang Kim and hosted by Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News, alongside Hazza Abu Al Rish, author and journalist at Al Ittihad Arabic daily newspaper, and Korean author and journalist Yong-sil Jeong.

Ahmad explored the convergence of journalism and literature, citing Gabriel Garcia Marquez as an example of the intricate bond between the two realms. He highlighted how investigative journalism can seamlessly evolve into novels and films, underscoring their relationship.

Ahmad said: “Writers, like butterflies, are drawn to the candlelight. Journalism is the candlelight, and if the writer comes in close proximity to the flame, he might get burnt, although orbiting around it can greatly benefit their literary work. However, creativity requires focus, discipline, and unwavering dedication, while journalism is governed by time. Few creatives escape its allure to pursue their literary endeavours.”

Connection between two professions

Abu Al Rish highlighted the intriguing overlap between journalism and creativity, emphasising the writer’s responsibility to merge these domains. He noted the benefits of this symbiotic relationship, including improved language skills, fresh subject matters, and a deeper connection with society.

Al Rish said: “Modern journalism requires in-depth news, closer proximity to society due to the digital media-driven developments that forced journalists to be more innovative, seeking content that analyses and describes what the public yearns to know, employing distinct styles that captivate readers and address their priorities.”

Author and journalist Yong-sil Jeong unveiled the history of Korean literature, adorned with countless luminaries who first embarked on their literary journeys through the realm of journalism. She illuminated the vast spectrum of experiences, ranging from coverage of political and economic affairs within various newspaper departments to frontline reporting as war correspondents, documenting crises and momentous events.

The writer also highlighted the numerous acclaimed female authors who garnered international recognition after forging their literary paths through journalism, emphasising that the interplay of these two professions endures, with many writers actively engaged in journalistic pursuits.

Jeong added that journalism is intrinsically concerned with matters of public interest, conveying facts through realistic and straightforward language. In contrast, creativity serves as a sanctuary for the writer’s concealed essence, lurking beneath the veneer of journalism.