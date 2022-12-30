Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) is set to shut down all its COVID-19 testing and vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi emirate from tomorrow, December 31 onwards.
The public health provider announced the upcoming closure, which applies to drive-through facilities as well, on Friday, December 30, 2022, and thanked healthcare professionals who have supported operations at these facilities since the start of the pandemic.
“In line with Abu Dhabi’s healthcare vision, we are proud to announce the closure of all COVID-19 centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra [from] December 31st. We thank all our heroes for their hard work and efforts in keeping our community safe,” Seha announced on its social media platforms.
Screening availability
Following the closure, COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations will continue to be offered at Seha Healthcare Centres.
“Al Rahba Hospital and Al Ain Hospital will assess any positive cases, and assessments can be accommodated at any Seha healthcare centre,” Seha said.
Beating COVID-19
The closure follows the nationwide removal of the majority of COVID-19 precautionary measures from November 7, 2022 onwards, in keeping with a decreased number of infections.
Seha set up the UAE’s first dedicated COVID-19 testing facility as a drive-through facility at the Zayed Sports City in March 2020. At the time, the UAE was among only five countries to offer drive-through testing for COVID-19. The ease and rapidity of screening at the drive-through screening centres became a hallmark of the UAE’s concerted action to protect residents from COVID-19.
Seha continued to increase the number of COVID-19 testing centres, including drive-through facilities, to ensure widespread access to screening services across the UAE. These facilities also offered the most competitive rates for COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests.
In addition to screening centres, Seha also set up a series of prime assessment centres and vaccination centres. These offered outpatient treatment and immunisation, and the largest of them accommodated 4,000 people a day.
The UAE’s success at limiting COVID-19 spread finally prompted the gradual closure of Seha’s dedicated COVID-19 centres.