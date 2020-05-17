The Department of Health will undertake the operation in collaboration with other entities

Abu Dhabi: As part of COVID-19 measures in Abu Dhabi, authorities have announced that the second phase of the sanitisation programme and COVID-19 testing in the Musaffah area will begin on May 17 starting with block 10. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health will undertake the programme in collaboration with relevant entities.

Authorities added that while daily commercial activities would continue as normal, entry and exit will be restricted during sanitisation. The Abu Dhabi Media Office said that visa violators would not face legal action during this process as COVID-19 precaution is the priority of the programme.