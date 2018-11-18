Throughout the week, trained educators and consultants will visit public and private schools to facilitate a number of workshops, lectures and awareness events regarding the actions which can be taken when bullying is encountered in schools and the community. Workshops and lectures will be complemented by social media, cinema and TV advertising campaigns to share the strategies which students and their parents can follow when they encounter bullying. A significant focus of the campaign will also be allocated to raising awareness around how to help students to stop bullying others.