Kalba: Police and Coast Guard have carried out extensive search missions for an Egyptian diver Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Ashor who went missing in the sea waters of Kalba on October 29.
The father of the 30-year-old missing man told Gulf News that his son was reported missing off the coast of Kalba on Saturday, October 29. He received a call from Dubai Police on Wednesday saying that they will participate in the search operation to find his son.
According to his father, Ahmad left the family house on Saturday at 4am to join a group that organise a spearfishing trip in Kalba. There were seven people, including four Emiratis, an Australian and a Lebanese on the boat in which Ahmad went fishing. They were fishing near White Palm when the incident happened.
The group members who accompanied Ahmad told his father that during the trip Ahmad felt tired and started vomiting. He stayed back in the boat for a while and later dived into the waters with fellow divers to catch fish. But Ahmad went missing in the waters while others returned to the boat. The group members suspect that Ahmad might have suffered a blackout.
Ahmad is a petroleum engineer and holds many international certificates in diving, according to his father.