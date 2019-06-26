Abu Dhabi: Scores of people were injured in two separate road traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

The first incident occurred between a vehicle and a bus near Al Raha Beach. Three Emirati children and two women — an Arab and an Asian — received minor to moderate injuries.

The second incident occurred on Al Reem Island after a bus collided with another vehicle near Union Bank. An Asian girl was seriously injured and an Asian woman sustained moderate injuries, while five children, a man and a woman from different nationalities suffered minor injuries in the same incident.