Abu Dhabi: Scores of people were injured in two separate road traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the Abu Dhabi Police said.
The first incident occurred between a vehicle and a bus near Al Raha Beach. Three Emirati children and two women — an Arab and an Asian — received minor to moderate injuries.
The second incident occurred on Al Reem Island after a bus collided with another vehicle near Union Bank. An Asian girl was seriously injured and an Asian woman sustained moderate injuries, while five children, a man and a woman from different nationalities suffered minor injuries in the same incident.
Rescue and ambulance teams rushed to the scene and the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital, police said. Brigadier Mohammad Dahi Al Humairi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Abu Dhabi Police, called on motorists to exercise caution while driving.